– Shane McMahon posted the following on Twitter, thanking all of the people who sent him best wishes after his emergency helicopter landing yesterday…

I am humbled by the outpouring of love and good wishes. Feeling so blessed and grateful today. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 20, 2017

– Sean Waltman spoke about Shane McMahon’s laid back demeanor following his helicopter accident yesterday, here is what he had to say…

“I went skydiving with Shane and Madusa [Alundra Blaze], I think I was 22. Shane and I are close to the same age. I was scared to death, and Shane was the first one out the door of the plane. He did a moonsault backwards. I watched the interview [about the helicopter accident] with the Pilot and Shane, he was unnerved and it doesn’t surprise me at all, not once did I think, ‘I hope he’s alright,’ I knew he was alright.”