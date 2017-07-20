– WWE’s stock closed at $21.29, even with the previous closing price.

– Shane McMahon posted the following to Twitter, thanking fans for their support after his emergency helicopter landing yesterday:

I am humbled by the outpouring of love and good wishes. Feeling so blessed and grateful today. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 20, 2017

– Here is the full Intercontinental Battle Royal from Battleground 2014. The Miz won the match, eliminating Dolph Ziggler last, to win the Intercontinental Championship: