WWE News: Shane Thanks Fans After Helicopter Incident, 2014 Battleground Match, Stock Even

July 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s stock closed at $21.29, even with the previous closing price.

– Shane McMahon posted the following to Twitter, thanking fans for their support after his emergency helicopter landing yesterday:

– Here is the full Intercontinental Battle Royal from Battleground 2014. The Miz won the match, eliminating Dolph Ziggler last, to win the Intercontinental Championship:

