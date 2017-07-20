wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane Thanks Fans After Helicopter Incident, 2014 Battleground Match, Stock Even
– WWE’s stock closed at $21.29, even with the previous closing price.
– Shane McMahon posted the following to Twitter, thanking fans for their support after his emergency helicopter landing yesterday:
I am humbled by the outpouring of love and good wishes. Feeling so blessed and grateful today.
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 20, 2017
– Here is the full Intercontinental Battle Royal from Battleground 2014. The Miz won the match, eliminating Dolph Ziggler last, to win the Intercontinental Championship: