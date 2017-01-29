wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Addresses Royal Rumble Crowd, Stars Making Royal Rumble Debuts Tonight
January 29, 2017 | Posted by
– Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Xavier Woods and Big Cass will all be making their first appearances in the Royal Rumble tonight.
– Here is video of Shawn Michaels getting the Royal Rumble crowd hyped up during the Kickoff show:
It's ALMOST TIME for the #RoyalRumble Match, and who better "to get this party started" than San Antonio's own @ShawnMichaels!!! pic.twitter.com/nvpt7zH183
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017