WWE News: Shawn Michaels Addresses Royal Rumble Crowd, Stars Making Royal Rumble Debuts Tonight

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shawn Michaels

– Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Xavier Woods and Big Cass will all be making their first appearances in the Royal Rumble tonight.

– Here is video of Shawn Michaels getting the Royal Rumble crowd hyped up during the Kickoff show:

