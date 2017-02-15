wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Appears at Charity Event, Zack Ryder Unboxes WWE Pop! Figures
February 15, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is Zack Ryder, unboxing the new Kane and Shawn Michaels Funko WWE Pop! figures, which are exclusive to Walgreens…
– Shawn Michaels partnered up with the Pittsburgh Penguins “HBK Line” to help with a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Michaels helped shear former Pittsburgh Steelers player Brett Keisel’s beard as part of the charity event.
Two HBKs.
Two Pittsburgh beards.
One big fundraiser for @ChildrensPgh!
We're ready to shear @bkeisel99's beard! pic.twitter.com/m2x4cYnfx8
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 14, 2017
#ShearDaBeard pic.twitter.com/1sFjOan6CS
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 14, 2017