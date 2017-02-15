wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Appears at Charity Event, Zack Ryder Unboxes WWE Pop! Figures

February 15, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is Zack Ryder, unboxing the new Kane and Shawn Michaels Funko WWE Pop! figures, which are exclusive to Walgreens…

– Shawn Michaels partnered up with the Pittsburgh Penguins “HBK Line” to help with a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Michaels helped shear former Pittsburgh Steelers player Brett Keisel’s beard as part of the charity event.

