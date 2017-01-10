wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels on Potential Royal Rumble Appearance, Raw Fan Poll, Jericho Shares Pic With US Title
– WWE shared the following Raw Fallout video with Shawn Michaels. Michaels promotes his new film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone and when asked about a possible appearance in the Royal Rumble match, says he may visit but he wants to continue to show people how to stay retired:
– Raw barely eked out a Thumbs Up in WWE’s Twitter poll, with a 51% positive rating:
Did you enjoy tonight's @WWE #RAW?
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017
– Chris Jericho posted the following backstage photo after his US Title win: