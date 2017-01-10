wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels on Potential Royal Rumble Appearance, Raw Fan Poll, Jericho Shares Pic With US Title

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE shared the following Raw Fallout video with Shawn Michaels. Michaels promotes his new film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone and when asked about a possible appearance in the Royal Rumble match, says he may visit but he wants to continue to show people how to stay retired:

– Raw barely eked out a Thumbs Up in WWE’s Twitter poll, with a 51% positive rating:

– Chris Jericho posted the following backstage photo after his US Title win:

Nuff said….

A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

