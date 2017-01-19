– Shawn Michaels spoke with Fuse.TV for a new interview promoting The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, which opens on Friday. Michaels says that he connected acting in his first film to his experience in wrestling, saying, “It drives down to the core thing that I really loved about wrestling…it’s pretending to be something you’re not”

Michaels also discussed how he used his personal redemption for his character arc and more. You can watch it below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

– Here is Cathy Kelly’s latest video, in which she looks at ths social media feud between Mickie James and Becky Lynch after the former attacked the latter on Smackdown: