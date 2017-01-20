– In an interview with FOX News, Shawn Michaels was asked what it would take to get him to wrestle again.

He said: “I don’t want to go back and wrestle again. But some big bubble could break and I might need money like everybody else. It’s wrestle or bag groceries — [that’s] all I’m qualified to do.”

– Tyler Bate picked the UK Championship Tournament for his WWE Network Pick of the Week:

– Emma is currently in Mexico and posted the following photos on Instagram:

Great day paddle boarding in a great bikini!! Videos to come 😛

Amazing day…