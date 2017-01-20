wrestling

WWE News: Shawn Michaels On What Would Make Him Return To The Ring, Tyler Bate’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, Emma Photos From Mexico

January 20, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shawn Michaels

– In an interview with FOX News, Shawn Michaels was asked what it would take to get him to wrestle again.

He said: “I don’t want to go back and wrestle again. But some big bubble could break and I might need money like everybody else. It’s wrestle or bag groceries — [that’s] all I’m qualified to do.

– Tyler Bate picked the UK Championship Tournament for his WWE Network Pick of the Week:

– Emma is currently in Mexico and posted the following photos on Instagram:

Amazing day… #puntasayulita #puntasayulitamexico #ltsmexico Bikini: @showmeyourmumu

A photo posted by Emma – WWE (@emmalution) on

article topics :

Emma, Shawn Michaels, Tyler Bate, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading