wrestling
WWE News: Shawn Michaels On What Would Make Him Return To The Ring, Tyler Bate’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, Emma Photos From Mexico
January 20, 2017 | Posted by
– In an interview with FOX News, Shawn Michaels was asked what it would take to get him to wrestle again.
He said: “I don’t want to go back and wrestle again. But some big bubble could break and I might need money like everybody else. It’s wrestle or bag groceries — [that’s] all I’m qualified to do.”
– Tyler Bate picked the UK Championship Tournament for his WWE Network Pick of the Week:
– Emma is currently in Mexico and posted the following photos on Instagram: