WWE News: Shawn Michaels Shoots Down Possible Comeback, Nikki Changes Her Hair Color
– TMZ Sports spoke with Shawn Michaels on Thursday and asked him about a possible return to the ring. Michaels said “Not if I can help it” and commented on how he hasn’t had a chance to do a lot of hunting lately. You can see video of the exchange below:
– Nikki Bella noted on Twitter that she dyed her hair black:
Woke up with brown hair in the morning… And now black hair before the evening 🖤💋N pic.twitter.com/a1WzGtrora
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 12, 2017