wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Shoots Down Possible Comeback, Nikki Changes Her Hair Color

January 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shawn Michaels

– TMZ Sports spoke with Shawn Michaels on Thursday and asked him about a possible return to the ring. Michaels said “Not if I can help it” and commented on how he hasn’t had a chance to do a lot of hunting lately. You can see video of the exchange below:

– Nikki Bella noted on Twitter that she dyed her hair black:

article topics :

Nikki Bella, Shawn Michaels, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading