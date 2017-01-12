wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Talks New Movie on FOX & Friends, Smackdown Heading to London in May

January 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
shawn-michaels-wwe-studioss

– Here is video of Shawn Michaels appearing on FOX and Friends this morning to discuss his new film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. Michaels talks about his return to WWE and success after his well-documented personal issues and his relationship with God, and how his wife and family helped him become a better man. He also discusses his character in the film and making the leap from wrestling to acting:

– Here is a promo announcing Smackdown’s return to London this May:

article topics :

Shawn Michaels, Smackdown, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading