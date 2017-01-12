– Here is video of Shawn Michaels appearing on FOX and Friends this morning to discuss his new film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. Michaels talks about his return to WWE and success after his well-documented personal issues and his relationship with God, and how his wife and family helped him become a better man. He also discusses his character in the film and making the leap from wrestling to acting:

– Here is a promo announcing Smackdown’s return to London this May: