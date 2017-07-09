wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus and Matt Hardy Have Heated Twitter Exchange, Great Balls of Fire Kickoff Show Video
– Here’s the video stream player for WWE’s free Kickoff Show for Great Balls of Fire.
– Sheamus and Matt Hardy had the following exchange on Twitter. In the exchange, Hardy seemed to revert to his “Broken” Matt Hardy character. You can read the full exchange below.
Who are the iron MEN? We'll find out when The #HardyBoyz battle @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus for 30 MINUTES! https://t.co/HAJB6numFy #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/HwTIv6qSTe
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2017
Iron men V men who should be home doing the ironing. #WWEGBOF☄️ https://t.co/RwHiuJkRP6
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017
Did a 6 year old hack your Twitter? This is an absolutely HORRENDOUS tweet.
Now you sound like the @WWEUniverse says you look.. STUPID. https://t.co/7IRgtcCnW1
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017
Same 6 year old who does your STUPID hair Cruella. SEE YA IN DA RING. https://t.co/eAvrTdcxY2
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017
I don't have this shock streak by choice.. It was a result of my CONDISHTION, you OBSOLETE MULE! https://t.co/aECXmpGB3D
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017
Try a different CONDISHTIONER Matty boy #headnshoulders https://t.co/6uV3xXVHky
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017
The #7Deities have forsaken you due to your BLASPHEMY against them. This will not end well for you. https://t.co/VS1jNiDTvt
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017