– Here’s the video stream player for WWE’s free Kickoff Show for Great Balls of Fire.

– Sheamus and Matt Hardy had the following exchange on Twitter. In the exchange, Hardy seemed to revert to his “Broken” Matt Hardy character. You can read the full exchange below.

Iron men V men who should be home doing the ironing. #WWEGBOF☄️ https://t.co/RwHiuJkRP6 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017

Did a 6 year old hack your Twitter? This is an absolutely HORRENDOUS tweet. Now you sound like the @WWEUniverse says you look.. STUPID. https://t.co/7IRgtcCnW1 — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017

Same 6 year old who does your STUPID hair Cruella. SEE YA IN DA RING. https://t.co/eAvrTdcxY2 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017

I don't have this shock streak by choice.. It was a result of my CONDISHTION, you OBSOLETE MULE! https://t.co/aECXmpGB3D — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017