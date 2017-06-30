wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Celebrates Anniversary, WWE Wishes Terry Funk a Happy Birthday, Full Match From NXT Takeover: The End

June 30, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Sheamus made his debut in WWE eight years ago for the ECW brand. He noted the anniversary on Twitter.

– WWE posted a photo on Instagram, wishing Terry Funk a happy 73rd birthday.

Happy Birthday to #WWE Hall of Famer, #TerryFunk! #HappyBirthdayFunk

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

– WWE has also posted a full match from NXT Takeover: The End, featuring Finn Balor vs Samoa Joe in a cage match for the NXT title.

