WWE News: Sheamus Celebrates Anniversary, WWE Wishes Terry Funk a Happy Birthday, Full Match From NXT Takeover: The End
– Sheamus made his debut in WWE eight years ago for the ECW brand. He noted the anniversary on Twitter.
8 years ago today I debuted on @WWE TV. And broke the glass ceiling for pale gingers 😎 pic.twitter.com/UkRHZzdye3
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 30, 2017
– WWE posted a photo on Instagram, wishing Terry Funk a happy 73rd birthday.
– WWE has also posted a full match from NXT Takeover: The End, featuring Finn Balor vs Samoa Joe in a cage match for the NXT title.