– Sheamus made his debut in WWE eight years ago for the ECW brand. He noted the anniversary on Twitter.

8 years ago today I debuted on @WWE TV. And broke the glass ceiling for pale gingers 😎 pic.twitter.com/UkRHZzdye3 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 30, 2017

– WWE posted a photo on Instagram, wishing Terry Funk a happy 73rd birthday.

Happy Birthday to #WWE Hall of Famer, #TerryFunk! #HappyBirthdayFunk A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

– WWE has also posted a full match from NXT Takeover: The End, featuring Finn Balor vs Samoa Joe in a cage match for the NXT title.