WWE News: Sheamus & Cesaro Want The Tag Team Titles Back, Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

April 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– TJ Perkins vs. Jack Gallagher is official for tonight’s episode of 205 Live…

– Here is a fallout video from last night’s Raw, featuring Sheamus and Cesaro, explaining that they plan to beat the Hardys at Payback to take back what is theirs…

