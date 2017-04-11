wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus & Cesaro Want The Tag Team Titles Back, Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live
April 11, 2017 | Posted by
– TJ Perkins vs. Jack Gallagher is official for tonight’s episode of 205 Live…
Watch as @MegaTJP battles @GentlemanJackG TOMORROW NIGHT on #205Live at 10/9c only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/wNilMqJgdH
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
– Here is a fallout video from last night’s Raw, featuring Sheamus and Cesaro, explaining that they plan to beat the Hardys at Payback to take back what is theirs…