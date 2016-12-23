wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus & Cesaro’s Network Pick of the Week, DDP Confirms DVD Details, Latest UpUpDownDown

December 23, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Diamond Dallas Page has confirmed to Wrestling DVD Network that his ex-wife was the Kimberly Page interviewed for his DDP: Positively Living DVD/Blu-Ray set that releases on March 21st. He also said that his first-ever PPV match will be included, a “Lethal Lottery” tag team match in which he teamed with Mike Graham against Bill Kazmaier and Jushin “Thunder” Liger at WCW Starrcade 1991.

– Here are Sheamus and Cesaro giving their WWE Network Pick of the Week, naming their WWE Tag Team Championship win over New Day at Roadblock:

– Xavier Woods posted the latest UpUpDownDown online, with Brian Kendrick taking on Kofi Kingston in the Madden tournament:

