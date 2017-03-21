wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus & Ric Flair in Snickers Ad, New Hall of Fame Shirts Released

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Snickers has released a new commercial featuring Sheamus and Ric Flair, which you can check out below. Snickers is the official sponsor of WrestleMania 33.

– WWE Shop has released new shirts for the WWE Hall of Fame inductees. You can check out Kurt Angle’s shirt below:

Ric Flair, Sheamus, WWE, WWE Hall of Fame, Jeremy Thomas

