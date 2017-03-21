wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus & Ric Flair in Snickers Ad, New Hall of Fame Shirts Released
March 21, 2017 | Posted by
– Snickers has released a new commercial featuring Sheamus and Ric Flair, which you can check out below. Snickers is the official sponsor of WrestleMania 33.
– WWE Shop has released new shirts for the WWE Hall of Fame inductees. You can check out Kurt Angle’s shirt below:
Kurt Angle 2017 Hall of Fame T-Shirthttps://t.co/1cOZPEAHlJ pic.twitter.com/WZsJn5KJc9
— WWE Shop Updates (@WShopUpdates) March 21, 2017