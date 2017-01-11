wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Trains With MMA Fighter, Naomi Says She’ll Be Back Soon, Total Divas Preview
January 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Sheamus posted a video to Twitter from the gym, where he was training with MMA fighter Josh Rafferty:
hate the bag. you must hate the bag. #ycjjc #mmaday @joshrafferty pic.twitter.com/xvRzMO0j5S
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 11, 2017
– Naomi also posted to Twitter, noting that she’s been out because she needed some time off and will be back soon:
#naomob don't want y'all worried… I had to take some much needed time off for a few reasons but I'll be back soon 😘 thanks for all support
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 11, 2017
– Here’s a new preview for next week’s episode of Total Divas: