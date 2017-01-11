– Sheamus posted a video to Twitter from the gym, where he was training with MMA fighter Josh Rafferty:

– Naomi also posted to Twitter, noting that she’s been out because she needed some time off and will be back soon:

#naomob don't want y'all worried… I had to take some much needed time off for a few reasons but I'll be back soon 😘 thanks for all support — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 11, 2017

– Here’s a new preview for next week’s episode of Total Divas: