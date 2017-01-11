wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Trains With MMA Fighter, Naomi Says She’ll Be Back Soon, Total Divas Preview

January 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sheamus posted a video to Twitter from the gym, where he was training with MMA fighter Josh Rafferty:

– Naomi also posted to Twitter, noting that she’s been out because she needed some time off and will be back soon:

– Here’s a new preview for next week’s episode of Total Divas:

