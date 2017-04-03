– Sheamus posted the following on Twitter, welcoming Drew McIntyre back to WWE…

Welcome back to the big leagues Haggis… what ever happened to that baby face? pic.twitter.com/0T8y1kFBu8 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 2, 2017

– Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter, thanking those

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to all who supported me. I love you. For all those who didn't, thank you for the motivation. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 3, 2017

30 years of hardship. 30 years of fighting up from the gutter. 30 years of people doubting me. It all led to this. Best moment of my life. pic.twitter.com/7Dgg8fWCIE — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 3, 2017

– Here’s a pic of Samoa Joe & Wale backstage at WrestleMania…