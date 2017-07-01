– WWE has posted a clip from Batista vs. The Great Khali at No Mercy 2007 in a Punjabi Prison match.

– As we reported, GFW (formerly Impact Wrestling) had a fan interaction event for Sunday’s Slammiversary. Shinsuke Nakamura made a surprise appearance to hang out with Naomichi Marufuji, Taiji Ishimori and Scott D’Amore.

@WrestlingInc Nakamura with Marafuji, Ishimori and Scott D'Amore at Impact fan fest#ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/pxIxKhUQUK — C. Marry Hultman (@stoughe) July 1, 2017

– Kurt Angle will appear in the next episode of Ride Along. Here’s a synopsis: While Kurt Angle and Big Show endure tight quarters and each other, Sheamus and Cesaro’s victory celebration hits the road to Wilkes-Barre!