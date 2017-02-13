– WWE has posted the following storyline update on Shinsuke Nakamura, noting that he is back in the Performance Center preparing for Bobby Roode. Nakamura’s current storyline is that he has a knee injury from NXT: Takeover; he worked the NXT house shows over the weekend.

– WWE posted a video in which Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Mojo Rawley, James Ellsworth and Nikki Bella talk about their worst Valentine’s Day dates. Bella joked that it was her ex Dolph Ziggler, then decided to stick with it.

“Dolph Ziggler… just kidding,” she said. “I always had a really good Valentine’s Day, because unless you were my serious boyfriend, I always went out with my girlfriends and we always had a lot of fun. There might be some Valentines that I don’t remember… but I’m going to stick with Dolph Ziggler!”