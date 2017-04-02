– Here’s a Fallout video from NXT TakeOver: Orlando featuring Asuka being asked who is next for her after her NXT Women’s Title win over Ember Moon. Asuka asked who’s left, and that she’s still the champion.

– Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted out a thanks to the fans following NXT TakeOver: Orlando.

– Here are the 25 wrestlers listed for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33: Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry and Killian Dain.