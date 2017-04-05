wrestling / News

WWE News: Simon Gotch Taking Indy Bookings, Regal Gives PC Tour to Scottish Actor

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Following his release from WWE earlier today, Simon Gotch posted the following to Twitter:

– William Regal noted that he gave a tour of the WWE Performance Center to Scottish actor/comedian Greg Hemphill:

