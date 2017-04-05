wrestling / News
WWE News: Simon Gotch Taking Indy Bookings, Regal Gives PC Tour to Scottish Actor
– Following his release from WWE earlier today, Simon Gotch posted the following to Twitter:
What a facility @WWEPerformCtr is. An amazing tour from @RealKingRegal & unexpected encounter with @TripleH ! My 11yr old nearly fell over.
— Greg Hemphill (@greghemphill96) April 5, 2017
– William Regal noted that he gave a tour of the WWE Performance Center to Scottish actor/comedian Greg Hemphill:
What a lovely morning spent with @greghemphill96 at the @WWENXT PC. pic.twitter.com/H2QSmEbptX
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 5, 2017