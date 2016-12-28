wrestling / News

WWE News: Sin Cara Does Clothing Shoot, Latest UpUpDownDown, Stock Slips

December 28, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sin Cara

– WWE’s stock closed at $18.42, down $0.19 (1.02%) from the previous close.

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Rusev facing Kofi Kingston in the FIFA 17 tournament:

– Sin Cara did a photo shoot for Krown City Clothing earlier this week, as you can see below:

