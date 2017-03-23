wrestling / News

WWE News: Sin Cara Gets Tattoo Worked On, Poll on Cena vs. Miz on The Mic, Latest BellaGlam Video

March 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks who is better on the microphone between John Cena and The Miz. As of this writing, Cena is ahead 57% to 43%.

– Sin Cara posted to Twitter noting that he had work done on his tattoo sleeve this weekend:

– The latest BellaGlam video was posted to the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, as you can see below:

