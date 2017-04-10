wrestling / News

WWE News: Slater Says He Found Out About Raw Move When We Did, Ride Along Clip, Raw Poll

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– As of this writing, 56% of fans gave Raw a Thumbs Up in Monday night’s Twitter poll with 3,899 votes:

– Here is a clip from Monday night’s episode of Ride Along with Carmella and Alexa Bliss talking about Bliss’ earlier character in developmental:

– Heath Slater noted on Twitter that he found out about his move to Raw when the fans did, posting:

article topics :

Heath Slater, RAW, WWE, WWE Ride Along, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading