wrestling / News
WWE News: Slater Says He Found Out About Raw Move When We Did, Ride Along Clip, Raw Poll
April 10, 2017 | Posted by
– As of this writing, 56% of fans gave Raw a Thumbs Up in Monday night’s Twitter poll with 3,899 votes:
Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #RAW?
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
– Here is a clip from Monday night’s episode of Ride Along with Carmella and Alexa Bliss talking about Bliss’ earlier character in developmental:
The #PrincessOfStatenIsland @CarmellaWWE recalls one of her earliest memories of @AlexaBliss_WWE in @WWE! #WWERideAlong @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/ZhF3JqU01S
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
– Heath Slater noted on Twitter that he found out about his move to Raw when the fans did, posting:
You all saw it when I did… @Rhyno313 and myself will be heading to #Raw #SuperstarShakeUp
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 11, 2017