WWE News: Slo Mo Footage of Smackdown’s Main Event, Mick Foley Critical of The Match’s Finish
February 22, 2017 | Posted by
– Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter, noting his (storyline) displeasure with the finish of last night’s Smackdown main event…
Isn't that what instant replay is for? @StephMcMahon or I would have come to a different conclusion. #SDLive
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 22, 2017
– Here is slow motion footage from the 10-Man Battle Royal on Smackdown last night…