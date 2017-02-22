wrestling / News

WWE News: Slo Mo Footage of Smackdown’s Main Event, Mick Foley Critical of The Match’s Finish

February 22, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter, noting his (storyline) displeasure with the finish of last night’s Smackdown main event…

– Here is slow motion footage from the 10-Man Battle Royal on Smackdown last night…

article topics :

Mick Foley, Smackdown, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading