wrestling / News
WWE News: Slow-Mo of Cass/Big Show Brawl, Natalya Wishes Tyson Kidd Happy Birthday, Stock Down
July 11, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $20.53, down $0.06 (0.29%) from the previous closing price.
– WWE posted the following slow-motion footage of Big Cass and Big Show’s fight from Raw:
– Natalya posted to Instagram to wish Tyson Kidd a happy thirty-seventh birthday. You can see it below:
Who would have thought that TJ would be celebrating his birthday in San Antonio of all places, where he last wrestled. Such a strange coincidence but it's great to be back in San Antonio and I couldn't be more proud of TJ for being so strong through whatever life throws at him. TJ's example constantly reminds me that nothing can stop us from living life how we want to live it! (And that's a whole lot of stubbornness, too! ??) xoxoxox #HappyBirthdayTysonKidd ??????