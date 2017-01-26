wrestling / News

WWE News: Slow-Mo Video From Raw Main Event, Booker T Hosting Golf Tourney, Promo For NXT Takeover Main Event

January 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
undertaker-goldberg-brock-lesnar-raw-12317

– Booker T is hosting a “Do Something Super For the Kids” celebrity golf tournament through his Booker T Fights For Kids Foundation on January 30th near Houston. You can find out more below:

– WWE posted the following videos, a slow-motion vide from the Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker confrontation that ended Raw and a promo for Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover: San Antonio:

article topics :

Booker T, NXT, NXT Takeover: San Antonio, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading