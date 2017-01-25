– WWE has posted slow motion footage from RAW, in which Roman Reigns trapped Kevin Owens in the shark cage that will be used at the Royal Rumble.

– This week’s Smackdown was #3 in series & specials in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us and The New Edition Story. There were 68,000 interactions on Twitter with 16,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 83,000 interactions and 19,000 authors. SmackDown also had 108,000 Facebook interactions with 69,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 116,000 interactions and 75,000 authors.

– Nia Jax posted a video of herself at the gym. She wrote: