– WWE’s latest poll asks fans which new Total Divas cast they’re most excited for in season seven. As of now the results are:

Alexa Bliss: 61%

Nia Jax: 20%

Carmella: 19%

– The NXT Twitter account posted the following promos from Bobby Roode and Aliyah promoting the NXT tour in September:

Just ask @WWE_Aliyah, @WWENXT's September road trip to New York and Canada is the cat's meow! Get your tickets at https://t.co/YRoxXRhxbY! pic.twitter.com/UN2Pm7fJcz — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 23, 2017

– Here is a new slow-motion video from WWE, showing off the brawl between Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns on Raw: