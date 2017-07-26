wrestling / News

WWE News: Slow-Motion of Joe, Strowman & Reigns Brawl, NXT Tour Promos, Total Divas Poll

July 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans which new Total Divas cast they’re most excited for in season seven. As of now the results are:

Alexa Bliss: 61%
Nia Jax: 20%
Carmella: 19%

– The NXT Twitter account posted the following promos from Bobby Roode and Aliyah promoting the NXT tour in September:

– Here is a new slow-motion video from WWE, showing off the brawl between Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns on Raw:

article topics :

NXT, RAW, Total Divas, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus


Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading