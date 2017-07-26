wrestling / News
WWE News: Slow-Motion of Joe, Strowman & Reigns Brawl, NXT Tour Promos, Total Divas Poll
– WWE’s latest poll asks fans which new Total Divas cast they’re most excited for in season seven. As of now the results are:
Alexa Bliss: 61%
Nia Jax: 20%
Carmella: 19%
– The NXT Twitter account posted the following promos from Bobby Roode and Aliyah promoting the NXT tour in September:
Just ask @WWE_Aliyah, @WWENXT's September road trip to New York and Canada is the cat's meow! Get your tickets at https://t.co/YRoxXRhxbY! pic.twitter.com/UN2Pm7fJcz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 23, 2017
Don't miss @WWENXT's #GLORIOUS visit to New York and Canada! Tickets are on-sale now at https://t.co/YRoxXRhxbY! @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/zeopYVwLm1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 23, 2017
– Here is a new slow-motion video from WWE, showing off the brawl between Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns on Raw: