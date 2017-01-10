wrestling / News

WWE News: Slow Motion of Undertaker’s Raw Return, Ryder Buys WWE/Hasbro Concept Art, Stock Up

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
undertaker raw 1917

– WWE’s stock closed at $18.98, up $0.22 (1.17%) from the previous close.

– WWE posted a slow-motion video of Undertaker’s return to RAW last night:

– Zack Ryder took to Twitter to note that he bought the original concept art for the WWF Hasbro figures of Randy Savage and Razor Ramon:

