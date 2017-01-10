wrestling / News
WWE News: Slow Motion of Undertaker’s Raw Return, Ryder Buys WWE/Hasbro Concept Art, Stock Up
– WWE’s stock closed at $18.98, up $0.22 (1.17%) from the previous close.
– WWE posted a slow-motion video of Undertaker’s return to RAW last night:
– Zack Ryder took to Twitter to note that he bought the original concept art for the WWF Hasbro figures of Randy Savage and Razor Ramon:
I bought the original concept sketches for the WWF Hasbro Macho Man & Razor Ramon figures. Contact [email protected] if you want some. pic.twitter.com/ls5GKxj3zn
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 10, 2017