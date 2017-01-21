– WWE released this slow-motion video from the ending to raw this week. You can check out the clip of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman causing mayhem after the main event below.

– The Twitter account for the PGA Tour released the following video, showing WWE Superstar Goldberg throwing a heckler in the water.

Don't mess with @Goldberg. Especially on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/2xXdXn4Cf4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2017

– WWE Superstar, star of Total Divas, and wife of The Miz, Maryse, celebrates her birthday today. She turns 34 years old.