wrestling / News

WWE News: Slow-Motion Video of Raw Ending, Clip of Goldberg Throwing Someone in Water From PGA Tour, and Maryse Celebrates Birthday Today

January 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
goldberg-raw-112116

– WWE released this slow-motion video from the ending to raw this week. You can check out the clip of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman causing mayhem after the main event below.

– The Twitter account for the PGA Tour released the following video, showing WWE Superstar Goldberg throwing a heckler in the water.

– WWE Superstar, star of Total Divas, and wife of The Miz, Maryse, celebrates her birthday today. She turns 34 years old.

article topics :

Goldberg, Maryse, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading