WWE News: SmackDown Dark Match, Cena Recalls His Rumble Win, Ellsworth Gets Help From Carmella
January 24, 2017 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that American Alpha beat Breezango in the dark match before SmackDown.
– Here is the latest “Remember The Rumble” video, with John Cena discussing his 2008 Royal Rumble win:
– James Ellsworth got Carmella to help in his latest plea for fans to help him get a Royal Rumble spot, as you can see below:
Listen to the Princess @CarmellaWWE!!#EllsworthRumble #SDLive pic.twitter.com/8wIoUhoLjM
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 25, 2017