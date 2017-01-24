wrestling / News

WWE News: SmackDown Dark Match, Cena Recalls His Rumble Win, Ellsworth Gets Help From Carmella

January 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Inc reports that American Alpha beat Breezango in the dark match before SmackDown.

– Here is the latest “Remember The Rumble” video, with John Cena discussing his 2008 Royal Rumble win:

– James Ellsworth got Carmella to help in his latest plea for fans to help him get a Royal Rumble spot, as you can see below:

