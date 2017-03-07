wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match, Corbin Attacks Ambrose, Preview of Bryan and Brie’s Maternity Shoot
March 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that American Alpha worked the Smackdown dark match, teaming with Rhyno and Heath Slater to beat The Ascension, Tyler Breeze and Fandango.
– Brie Bella posted the following preview from her and Daniel Bryan’s maternity shoot:
So blessed to create a miracle with the love of my life @WWEDanielBryan ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZOEdrRIJGr
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 7, 2017
– WWE posted this video of Baron Corbin sneak attacking Dean Ambrose on Smackdown, furthering their feud as it potentially leads into a rumored match at WrestleMania: