WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match, Corbin Attacks Ambrose, Preview of Bryan and Brie’s Maternity Shoot

March 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that American Alpha worked the Smackdown dark match, teaming with Rhyno and Heath Slater to beat The Ascension, Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

– Brie Bella posted the following preview from her and Daniel Bryan’s maternity shoot:

– WWE posted this video of Baron Corbin sneak attacking Dean Ambrose on Smackdown, furthering their feud as it potentially leads into a rumored match at WrestleMania:

Baron Corbin, Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Dean Ambrose, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

