wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match, Promo For Next Week’s Raw

June 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Aiden English, Primo and Epico in the dark match before this week’s Smackdown taping.

– Here is a promo for next Monday’s episode of Raw, where Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar will face off again ahead of their match at Great Balls of Fire:

