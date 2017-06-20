wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match, Promo For Next Week’s Raw
June 20, 2017 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Aiden English, Primo and Epico in the dark match before this week’s Smackdown taping.
– Here is a promo for next Monday’s episode of Raw, where Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar will face off again ahead of their match at Great Balls of Fire:
What will happen when @SamoaJoe & #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar are inside @STAPLESCenter for #RAW NEXT MONDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network? pic.twitter.com/DNEHLVDeCT
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2017