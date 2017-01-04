wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Fallout With Alexa Bliss and La Luchadora, Brian Kendrick Is Angry With Tajiri Over the Green Mist, and Fan Poll on Maryse’s Slaps

January 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
brian-kendrick-hell-in-a-cell

– WWE released another Smackdown Fallout video featuring Alexa Bliss and La Luchadora. You can check out the video below.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which slap they thought on Smackdown was more disrespectful: When Maryse slapped Dean Ambrose at the start; Dean Ambrose in the main event; or when she slapped Renee Young backstage. 65 percent of fans voted for the slap to Renee Young. 26 percent voted for the second slap to Ambrose.

– WWE released a new backstage interview with Brian Kendrick after he got the Green Mist from Tajiri on 205 Live. You can check out the video below.

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Brian Kendrick, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading