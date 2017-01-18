– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Karl Anderson (37)

* Batista (48)

* Ted DiBiase, Sr (63)

– Mauro Ranallo tweeted the following on the news that Jerry Lawler would be calling the Royal Rumble match…

Really happy that my former broadcast partner will call the #RoyalRumble match! Welcome back King! 👊 https://t.co/HCSdd1gFR3 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 18, 2017

– Here is a Smackdown Fallout video, featuring Alexa Bliss & Mickie James reacting to last night’s main event…