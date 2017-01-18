wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Fallout With Alexa Bliss & Mickie James, Wrestling Birthdays, Ranallo Comments on Lawler Calling The Rumble

January 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Karl Anderson (37)
* Batista (48)
* Ted DiBiase, Sr (63)

– Mauro Ranallo tweeted the following on the news that Jerry Lawler would be calling the Royal Rumble match…

– Here is a Smackdown Fallout video, featuring Alexa Bliss & Mickie James reacting to last night’s main event…

