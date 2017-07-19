wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Fallout With The Usos, Daivari Dedicates Match to Another Iranian Wrestler

July 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– On last night’s episode of WWE 205 Live, Ariya Daivari dedicated his match to Emam-Ali Habibi, a retired Iranian wrestler that won gold medals in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s…

– Here is a fallout video from last night’s WWE Smackdown, featuring the Usos talking about Jimmy’s win over Kofi Kingston ahead of Sunday’s PPV match…

