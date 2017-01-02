wrestling
WWE News: Smackdown Has The Night Off, WWE Top 10 Looks at Guest Referees Attacking Superstars
– There is no Smackdown live event scheduled for tonight.
– There are no dark main events advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw; recent dark matches have featured Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns vs. Rusev.
– Here is a new WWE top 10 video, featuring the 10 most shocking moments of special guest referees expanding their assignments to include destroying one or more of the combatants…