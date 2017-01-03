– There were no pre-shows for Raw and Smackdown for the second week in a row. After the pre-shows were cut from thirty minutes to fifteen last month and the hosts changed to Booker T and Charly Caruso, it appears as if the pre-shows will be no more.

– Here is a new video from the Bella Twins YouTube channel in which Daniel Bryan lets Brie trim his hair and beard:

– Here is the latest Twitter fan poll on 205 Live, with 62% of fans saying they liked it with over 2100 votes: