WWE News: Smackdown & Raw Pre-Shows Dropped, Brie Trims Daniel Bryan’s Beard, Fan Poll on 205 Live

January 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– There were no pre-shows for Raw and Smackdown for the second week in a row. After the pre-shows were cut from thirty minutes to fifteen last month and the hosts changed to Booker T and Charly Caruso, it appears as if the pre-shows will be no more.

– Here is a new video from the Bella Twins YouTube channel in which Daniel Bryan lets Brie trim his hair and beard:

– Here is the latest Twitter fan poll on 205 Live, with 62% of fans saying they liked it with over 2100 votes:

