– Last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. The show had 86,000 interactions on Twitter with 23,000 unique authors, which was up from last week’s 69,000 interactions and 16,000 authors. The show also had 142,000 Facebook interactions with 86,000 unique authors last night, which was also up from last week’s 123,000 interactions and 75,000 authors. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– The Bella Twins posted the following video, featuring John Cena interrupting an awkward moment between Nikki Bella and Breezy Bella (Tyler Breeze)