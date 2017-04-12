– Last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. The show had 131,000 interactions on Twitter with 25,000 unique authors; this is up from last week’s 114,000 interactions and 26,000 authors. The show also had 152,000 Facebook interactions with 85,000 unique authors last night, which is down from last week’s 194,000 interactions and 120,000 authors. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Sami Zayn posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his move to Smackdown…