– Last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown ranked #5 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind America’s Got Talent, Queen Sugar, The Have & Have Nots and Pretty Little Liars. Smackdown had 68,000 interactions on Twitter with 15,000 unique authors, which is up from last week’s 47,000 interactions and 12,000 authors. The show also had 76,000 Facebook interactions with 49,000 unique authors last night, which is down from last week’s 125,000 interactions and 90,000 authors. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– WWE’s new “Then & Now” series will premiere on the WWE website tomorrow, featuring Charlotte…