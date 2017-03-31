wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Women’s Title Match Confirmed For WM Main Show, Hall of Fame Interview Videos
March 31, 2017 | Posted by
– Cathy Kelley has confirmed that the Smackdown Women’s Title Match has been moved from the Kickoff Show at WrestleMania to the main card. Kelley said on the Hall of Fame pre-show that the change was made after fans demanded it on social media.
– Here are interview videos with Jim Cornette, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff and Teddy Long before the Hall of Fame ceremony: