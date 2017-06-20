– Lana will get another shot at Naomi and the Smackdown Women’s Championship on next week’s episode. Lana interrupted the champion during a backstage interview and said that Naomi should thank Carmella for interfering as Lana would be champion if it wasn’t for that. She asked for a rematch and Noami said she’s a fighting champion and will take the match.

– Here are highlights from Randy Orton’s sitdown interview on Tuesday’s Smackdown. Orton talked about his loss to Jinder Mahal at Money in the Bank and said that he saw red when the Singh Brothers attacked his father. He said that while that might have been Mahal’s plan, he’ll get payback and wants to hurt Mahal.