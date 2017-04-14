wrestling / News

WWE News: Spinner Belt Anniversary Celebrated, Jason Jordan Talks WWE 2K17 Debut, Stock Down

April 14, 2017

– WWE stock closed at $21.38, down $0.25 (1.16%) from the previous closing price.

– WWE celebrated the twelve-year anniversary of John Cena introducing the “spinner” WWE Championship, posting to Twitter

– Jason Jordan spoke with WWE Games talking about making his video game debut in WWE 2K17. Jordan says his character is very accurate and that when he plays it, it’s like the little kid in him coming out.

