WWE News: Spirit Squad Taking Indy Bookings, WWE Celebrates Special Olympics
– Mikey and Kenny, the former Spirit Squad, are not taking regular indie bookings as The Squad. They are booked with indy appearances through the end of August per Wrestling Inc.
– The WWE Community Twitter account posted the following video in support of the Special Olympics:
.@WWE is proud to partner with @SpecialOlympics and celebrate champions! #RAW @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/TGVfZpHdkg
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2017