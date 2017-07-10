wrestling / News

WWE News: Spirit Squad Taking Indy Bookings, WWE Celebrates Special Olympics

July 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Mikey and Kenny, the former Spirit Squad, are not taking regular indie bookings as The Squad. They are booked with indy appearances through the end of August per Wrestling Inc.

– The WWE Community Twitter account posted the following video in support of the Special Olympics:

