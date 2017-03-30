– The Scottrade Center in St. Louis is advertising several stars for Money in the Bank. Currently listed for the Smackdown event are AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, Baron Corbin, American Alpha and The Usos.

The event takes place in St. Louis on June 18th.

– Stephanie McMahon posted the following to Twitter, noting she is excited to be part of Triple H’s entrance at WrestleMania this year:

Walking into #WrestleMania last year as the #SkullQueen was a moment I'll never forget. Can't wait 2 show U what's in store THIS Sunday #tbt pic.twitter.com/YTUFJf1j9L — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 30, 2017

– Goldberg posted the following aerial photo of the WrestleMania 33 site: