WWE News: Stars Attend Make-A-Wish Gala, Top 20 WrestleMania Entrances
March 27, 2017
– Lana, Corey Graves, Big Show and Finn Balor represented WWE at a Make-A-Wish Gala this weekend. During their appearance, they presented Logan and Slater with tickets to WrestleMania 33…
The power of a Wish! Honored to be a part of @MakeAWish gala & making Logan's & Slater's wishes come true! See you at @Wrestlemania @WWE pic.twitter.com/uQTVZhj9uM
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) March 27, 2017
– WWE posted the following video, looking at the top 20 WrestleMania entrances…