WWE News: Stars Attend Make-A-Wish Gala, Top 20 WrestleMania Entrances

March 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Lana, Corey Graves, Big Show and Finn Balor represented WWE at a Make-A-Wish Gala this weekend. During their appearance, they presented Logan and Slater with tickets to WrestleMania 33…

– WWE posted the following video, looking at the top 20 WrestleMania entrances…

