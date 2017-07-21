wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars Comment on New Action Figures, Mae Young Classic Introductions Video
July 21, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted a new video introducing the thirty-two members of the Mae Young Classic. You can see it below:
– Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Vince McMahon posted to Twitter about the newly-announced WWE action figures and fashion dolls:
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 21, 2017
Step 1: buy my figure
Step 2: beat up Johnny's figure pic.twitter.com/Qh5OU9mzdc
— Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) July 21, 2017
Move over Barbie, there’s room for friends. https://t.co/NpTCjKqueh
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 21, 2017