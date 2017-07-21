– WWE posted a new video introducing the thirty-two members of the Mae Young Classic. You can see it below:

– Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Vince McMahon posted to Twitter about the newly-announced WWE action figures and fashion dolls:

Step 1: buy my figure Step 2: beat up Johnny's figure pic.twitter.com/Qh5OU9mzdc — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) July 21, 2017