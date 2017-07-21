wrestling / News

WWE News: Stars Comment on New Action Figures, Mae Young Classic Introductions Video

July 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted a new video introducing the thirty-two members of the Mae Young Classic. You can see it below:

– Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Vince McMahon posted to Twitter about the newly-announced WWE action figures and fashion dolls:

