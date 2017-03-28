wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars Host Event for Veterans, Latest Bella Brains Video, Stock Up
– WWE stock closed at $22.50, up $0.33 (1.49%) from the previous close. That puts the stock at its highest close since February 15th, when it ended at $22.62.
– Here is the latest episode of Bella Brains with Daniel Bryan, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella featuring a lightning round between the two twins:
– WWE and Hire Heroes USA hosted a networking event for veterans at Full Sail University. Mark Henry was there along with Steve Cutler, Macey Estrella, Kayla Braxton and Kenneth Crawford; you can check out some pictures and a video below:
