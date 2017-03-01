wrestling / News

WWE News: Stars Read From the Book of Rules, Bollywood Boyz Speak Out Against Drug Use, Stock Down

March 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $20.87, down $0.11 (0.52%) from the previous close.

– WWE posted the following videos to Twitter, consisting of e Miz, The Usos, Dolph Ziggler, Alexa Bliss reading from the new WWE Book of Rules book and The Bollywood Boyz speaking out against the drug use among youth in India:

