WWE News: Stars Read From the Book of Rules, Bollywood Boyz Speak Out Against Drug Use, Stock Down
March 1, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE stock closed at $20.87, down $0.11 (0.52%) from the previous close.
– WWE posted the following videos to Twitter, consisting of e Miz, The Usos, Dolph Ziggler, Alexa Bliss reading from the new WWE Book of Rules book and The Bollywood Boyz speaking out against the drug use among youth in India:
What to do when a @WWE Superstar won't follow the rules? Break out your trusty #WWEBookOfRules, of course! @WWEShop https://t.co/Js1R1tUDi3 pic.twitter.com/9sI4CPapdi
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
It's very sad to hear & read about the increasing drug use amongst the youth in India/Punjab. The youth are our future. @KapilSharmaK9 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3SxLeuZwS7
— Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 27, 2017